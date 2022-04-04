Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Gallery 103 & Three Rivers Art Gallery April Art Affair

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two Sioux City galleries collaborate to host Spring art show.

The April Art Affair is a chance to see art from local artists. You can see things like paintings, sculptures and even some jewelry.

Gallery 103 & Three Rivers Art Gallery April Art Affair will take place Friday April, 8 in the Ho-chunk building atrium.

To find more information, you can visit Gallery 103′s Facebook page here.

Around Siouxland: Big Brothers Big Sisters 2nd Annual Plant Sale
Around Siouxland: Alzheimer’s Association Wine and Chocolate Festival
Around Siouxland: Friends of the Library Book Sale Event
