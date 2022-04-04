Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing woman from Santee Sioux Nation

Ashleigh Wabasha
Ashleigh Wabasha(Santee Sioux Nation)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities in Nebraska are looking for a 19-year-old woman that went missing last week.

Law enforcement is currently looking for Ashleigh Wabasha, who went missing on March 27 from the Santee Sioux Nation. The Nebraska State Patrol’s missing person database says Ashleigh is 5′ 4″ tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 120 pounds. The database doesn’t have any information on when she was last seen.

Officials with the Santee Sioux Nation say they do not know if she is in danger, only that she hasn’t been heard from for over a week.

If you have any information on Wabasha’s location, you can call 877-441-5678. You can also contact Santee Law Enforcement at (402) 857-2527.

