Estherville police searching for missing juvenile

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in northwest Iowa are searching for a juvenile that went missing Monday morning.

The Estherville Police Department says he was dropped off at school this morning and then left the property without attending class. The juvenile is possibly wearing black pants, white Nike shoes or gray Dudes, and a black coat. Police at this time have not released the name of the juvenile.

If you have seen the juvenile in the photo or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Estherville Police Department at 712-362-3515.

