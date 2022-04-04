Advertisement

Explorers Michael Lang hanging up his jersey after nine-year career

By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After nearly 10 years of playing professional baseball in Sioux City, Explorer’s legendary outfielder Michael Lang is calling it a career. In his 8 seasons with the X’s -- Lang leads the franchise in just about every major statistical category including games played (588), hits (680), runs (462), doubles (114), triples (33), total bases (963), at bats (2,308), plate appearances (2,626), hit by pitch (255) and strikeouts (522).

His 720 career American Association hits ranks him seventh all time in the league’s history. In his final season with the X’s hitting for a .220 batting average with a homer, eight RBI, eight doubles and six stolen bases.

The Explorers kick off their 30th year in Siouxland on May 13th on the road in Kansas City, with their first home game coming on May 17th when they host Lake Country.

