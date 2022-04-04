Advertisement

One person killed in Sibley, IA house fire

Photo of firefighters battling a house fire in Sibley, Iowa Sunday night.
Photo of firefighters battling a house fire in Sibley, Iowa Sunday night.(Photo by Connie Byers)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - An elderly man has died after a house fire broke out Sunday night in a northwest, Iowa town.

Chief Ken Huls, of the Sibley Fire Department, says the fire was reported at about 11:09 p.m. at a Sibley home. Crews made it to the scene about 9 minutes later.

When crews first got to the scene, they saw an outbuilding next to the house was fully engulfed. While at the scene, firefighters say the flames spread quickly to the house, fully engulfing it within half an hour of them getting there.

Due to the dangerous conditions caused by the fire, crews were unable to enter the home.

Eventually, firefighters determined there was someone still inside the home. They later confirmed that a 73-year-old man had died in the fire. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Chief Huls says it is possible the victim was asleep in his bed at the time of the fire. The cause of death is still being determined at this time, but officials are currently assuming it was due to smoke inhalation. What caused the fire is also still under investigation.

Firefighters were at the scene until 4:45 a.m. Monday and were called back to the house around 7:30 a.m. when the flames rekindled.

