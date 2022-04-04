Police: man charged with attempted murder after firing gun near girlfriend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is charged with attempted murder among other charges after police say he pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s head and then fired it next to her.

Sioux City police responded to a 911 call from the girlfriend at 10:40 Sunday night. The victim told police that after her boyfriend, 35-year-old Agustin Sanchez Jr., fired the gun, she ran for help and he chased her, gun in hand.

Sanchez then fled the scene in his car. After eluding a traffic stop by police, he crashed his car in the 4000 block of Jackson Street.

Police arrested Sanchez and say he was treated for minor injuries.

He is currently in the Woodbury County jail. Sanchez is also charged with going armed with intent - Class D felony, assault while participating in a felony - Class D, intimidation of a dangerous weapon - Class D felony, eluding - Class D Felony and various traffic charges.

