Shooting at Sioux City bar leaves man with serious injuries

Officers responded to the shooting at Uncle Dave's Bar on West 3rd Street.
Officers responded to the shooting at Uncle Dave's Bar on West 3rd Street.(MGN image)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police are investigating a shooting near a bar shortly after midnight Monday.

According to a press release, officers responded to the shooting at Uncle Dave’s Bar on West 3rd Street. There, they found a man lying on the front steps with a gunshot wound.

The man is being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.

Police are asking for witnesses and anyone with information to step forward.

