Shooting at Sioux City bar leaves man with serious injuries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police are investigating a shooting near a bar shortly after midnight Monday.

According to a press release, officers responded to the shooting at Uncle Dave’s Bar on West 3rd Street. There, they found a man lying on the front steps with a gunshot wound.

The man is being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.

Police are asking for witnesses and anyone with information to step forward.

