Advertisement

Showers to return to the forecast along with plenty of wind this week

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It took the temperatures a while to warm up, but it became a very nice afternoon as highs were comfortably in the 50s.

But a storm system will move into the Midwest meaning changes for the rest of the week.

Tonight we’ll see clouds on the increase with a slight chance of rain showers late with lows near 40.

Tuesday turns into a pretty windy day with chance of rain showers during the day as well with highs near 60.

The wind will become even more gusty for Wednesday as shower chances will continue with highs cooling down a bit as we get close to 50 degrees.

It then turns cold enough Wednesday night and Thursday for some light snow to try to mix in with the rain showers as lows by Wednesday morning head into the low 30s with highs by Thursday afternoon only hitting the low 40s on yet another windy day.

We should be drying things out by Friday and on another breezy day we’ll see highs get back up to around 50 under partly cloudy skies.

Will we keep the warming trend going for the weekend?

I’ll have your complete forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capri Rogers, 34
Police: Sioux City man charged with kidnapping after reported shooting on Saturday
Officers responded to the shooting at Uncle Dave's Bar on West 3rd Street.
Shooting at Sioux City bar leaves man with serious injuries
Sara Zimmerman, 37
Victim in fatal crash was longtime Douglas County Correctional Officer
Suspect Jeremy Ruby of Kingsley, IA is alleged to have taken between $5 - $100K worth of...
Suspect faces grand theft charge following alleged theft from Dakota Dunes Country Club
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school

Latest News

KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/4/22
Sunshine and light winds Monday before precipitation chances and stronger gusts return
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/4/22
Sunshine and light winds Monday before precipitation chances and stronger gusts return
Tonight, we will keep partly cloudy skies overhead with overnight lows dipping into the 30s....
A mild end to the weekend with more warmth to start the work week
Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with overnight lows staying seasonal in the mid 30s....
Mix of sunshine and a few showers over the weekend