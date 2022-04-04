Showers to return to the forecast along with plenty of wind this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It took the temperatures a while to warm up, but it became a very nice afternoon as highs were comfortably in the 50s.

But a storm system will move into the Midwest meaning changes for the rest of the week.

Tonight we’ll see clouds on the increase with a slight chance of rain showers late with lows near 40.

Tuesday turns into a pretty windy day with chance of rain showers during the day as well with highs near 60.

The wind will become even more gusty for Wednesday as shower chances will continue with highs cooling down a bit as we get close to 50 degrees.

It then turns cold enough Wednesday night and Thursday for some light snow to try to mix in with the rain showers as lows by Wednesday morning head into the low 30s with highs by Thursday afternoon only hitting the low 40s on yet another windy day.

We should be drying things out by Friday and on another breezy day we’ll see highs get back up to around 50 under partly cloudy skies.

Will we keep the warming trend going for the weekend?

