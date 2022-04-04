Sioux City police investigating seven shootings in less than a month

“It’s been an extremely busy last six weeks, we’ve had a lot of higher-profile incidents involving guns and gun violence. And so it’s something that’s very concerning to us. But we’re leveraging as many resources as we can to solve these cases and prosecute people.”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Seven major shootings have occurred in Sioux City since March 14, and police say they’re still investigating several of them.

Some of the shootings seem to cluster, but police have not alleged any of the following shootings are connected.

On March 14, police allege Carlos Mejia shot a woman in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue. Police say Mejia invited a woman over to pick up drug money, then later shot her. Mejia was charged with attempted murder alongside other charges.

On March 20, police say two vehicles were involved in a gunfight in the area of West 6th and Sioux Streets. One 18-year-old driver was injured. Police have not announced any arrests.

On March 21, one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. That shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street. Police say the shooting was part of a feud between two people who knew each other. Police have not announced any charges.

On March 29, another shooting occurred in the 700 block of 18th Street. According to police, this shooting was the only one of the seven considered an unprovoked attack. One 16-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police haven’t announced any arrests, but they say the suspect is a 6-foot-tall Black male with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

On April 2, police say they responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of 1800 Jackson Street. In a news release, police say 34-year-old Capri Rogers of Sioux City has been charged with 1st class kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and felony domestic assault. According to the news release, several projectiles were found in the garage area.

Police say two shootings occurred on April 3 and April 4.

In the first: a Sioux City man was charged with attempted murder after, police say, he pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s head... and then fired it next to her. Police responded to a 911 call from the girlfriend at 10:40 Sunday night. The victim told police that after her boyfriend, 35-year-old Agustin Sanchez Jr., fired the gun, she ran for help and he chased her, gun in hand. Sanchez then fled the scene in his car. After eluding a traffic stop by police, he crashed his car in the 4000 block of Jackson Street, and was taken into custody.

In the second shooting, a man was injured by gunfire inside Uncle Dave’s Bar on West 3rd Street. According to police, the victim was shot over a private dispute just inside the bar’s front door at about 12:17 a.m. Monday morning. Authorities say the man is being treated for serious injuries. No arrest has been announced.

This map shows the approximate location of seven shootings the Sioux City Police Department has responded to since March 14. (KTIV)

Police say they’re asking the public for help to solve this spate of shootings.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure, the department’s spokesman, says many of these cases come down to tips the police receive. Only one of these incidents was a random act of violence, so McClure says witnesses may have details about the other cases.

“Some of the issues we encountered were investigating these cases as witnesses willing to cooperate and participate in the investigation, which always complicates things. And so it’s just it’s critical that people do help out in what they can for these victims by providing that information to police,” said Sgt. McClure.

Tips can be made anonymously through the department’s website. Crime Stoppers offers rewards leading to the arrest of suspects in some cases.

