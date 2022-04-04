Advertisement

Siouxland Soup Kitchen constructing new facility with help of fundraising campaign

Siouxland Soup Kitchen Logo
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has announced today that the will be constructing a new facility on the corner of 9th and Nebraska, near the Warming Shelter.

The Soup Kitchen has served Siouxland since 2013 but they say they have outgrown the current facility.

According to a press release, the new location is strategically placed on bus lines and within a few blocks of Siouxland Community Health Center and Siouxland District Health, both of which provide services to the less fortunate in the community. The goal of the new facility is to serve the community for decades to come.

They will begin a capital fundraising campaign this spring to assist with the construction costs.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is a 501c(3) non-profit organization which was founded in 1987 with the goal of addressing food insecurity in Siouxland.

Since that time, they have been 100% reliant on the generosity of the community to help fulfil the mission of providing a free, hot meal to anyone, no questions asked.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen operates solely through donations and volunteers from local businesses, churches, and the community.

If you would like more information on how you can support the Soup Kitchen, whether that be through donations or volunteering, you can visit their website or follow the Siouxland Soup Kitchen on Facebook.

