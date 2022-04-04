Advertisement

Sunshine and light winds Monday before precipitation chances and stronger gusts return

KTIV Weather Headlines 4/4/22
KTIV Weather Headlines 4/4/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today will be the nicest day of the week with decreasing cloud cover and winds getting lighter.

The afternoon will see our temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and, with the sunshine and light winds, it will be a day to get out and enjoy!

Changes will begin to push in overnight as cloud cover increases and the wind gets a little stronger.

There will be a small chance of a shower late in the night but there will be a better chance for occasional showers Tuesday.

The wind will get blustery by the afternoon with gusty winds being a theme for the rest of the week.

More on that and the lingering chances for precipitation for much of the week through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capri Rogers, 34
Police: Sioux City man charged with kidnapping after reported shooting on Saturday
Sara Zimmerman, 37
Victim in fatal crash was longtime Douglas County Correctional Officer
Suspect Jeremy Ruby of Kingsley, IA is alleged to have taken between $5 - $100K worth of...
Suspect faces grand theft charge following alleged theft from Dakota Dunes Country Club
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
Donald Shaffer
Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away

Latest News

Tonight, we will keep partly cloudy skies overhead with overnight lows dipping into the 30s....
A mild end to the weekend with more warmth to start the work week
Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with overnight lows staying seasonal in the mid 30s....
Mix of sunshine and a few showers over the weekend
Future Track
Sun and a few showers both in the weekend forecast
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/1/22
Increasing cloud cover with some late day showers moving in