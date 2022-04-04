Sunshine and light winds Monday before precipitation chances and stronger gusts return

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today will be the nicest day of the week with decreasing cloud cover and winds getting lighter.

The afternoon will see our temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and, with the sunshine and light winds, it will be a day to get out and enjoy!

Changes will begin to push in overnight as cloud cover increases and the wind gets a little stronger.

There will be a small chance of a shower late in the night but there will be a better chance for occasional showers Tuesday.

The wind will get blustery by the afternoon with gusty winds being a theme for the rest of the week.

More on that and the lingering chances for precipitation for much of the week through the day on News 4.

