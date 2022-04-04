Advertisement

US obesity rates increased during COVID pandemic, study says

A new study shows people gained weight during the COVID pandemic even as they exercised more...
A new study shows people gained weight during the COVID pandemic even as they exercised more and smoked less.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans got fatter during the COVID pandemic.

A new study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine shows obesity rates among adults in the U.S. got worse during the COVID pandemic.

The average body mass index in the U.S. increased by 0.6% between March of 2020 and March of 2021 over the previous year, the study says.

The increase happened even as exercise participation rates soared by 4.4%, and as people slept 1.5% more and smoked 4% less.

Researchers didn’t look at diets, so people may have eaten less healthy foods.

A rise in the consumption of alcohol may also have contributed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capri Rogers, 34
Police: Sioux City man charged with kidnapping after reported shooting on Saturday
Officers responded to the shooting at Uncle Dave's Bar on West 3rd Street.
Shooting at Sioux City bar leaves man with serious injuries
Sara Zimmerman, 37
Victim in fatal crash was longtime Douglas County Correctional Officer
Suspect Jeremy Ruby of Kingsley, IA is alleged to have taken between $5 - $100K worth of...
Suspect faces grand theft charge following alleged theft from Dakota Dunes Country Club
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school

Latest News

Airlines scrubbed about 650 U.S. flights by midafternoon Monday.
Airlines reduce cancellations, but US flight problems linger
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Senate panel deadlocks on Jackson; confirmation on track
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
1st day ends with no verdict in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot
Photo of firefighters battling a house fire in Sibley, Iowa Sunday night.
One person killed in Sibley, IA house fire