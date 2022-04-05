Advertisement

2 rival Storm Lake newspapers become one following purchase

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A 32-year rivalry between two Storm Lake newspapers has ended after the Storm Lake Times Company recently purchased the Pilot-Tribune from Hallmark II Publishing of Charles City.

The Sioux City Journal reports the terms of the sale, announced Friday, were not disclosed. But it will mean the Times and Pilot-Tribune will be merged into a single, twice-a-week publication called The Storm Lake Times Pilot.

Art Cullen — who won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing in 2017 — will be the editor and publisher. His brother, John, will be the president.

The newspaper will be published on Wednesdays and Fridays, delivered by mail.

