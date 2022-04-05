Advertisement

99-year-old WWII veteran from Spencer, IA goes from student to teacher

Knox Campbell, a WWII veteran, speaks to a community college class on Tuesday.
Knox Campbell, a WWII veteran, speaks to a community college class on Tuesday.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A Spencer man graduated from Iowa State in 1941. But this year, he’s going back to school and sharing his first-hand knowledge from World War Two.

Some people attend community college for a degree or certificate. But for this 99-year-old veteran, it’s about lifelong learning, and teaching, from experience.

Knox Campbell served in Northern Africa with the Air Force in WWII. Campbell told the class he couldn’t believe the first time he was allowed a solo training flight.

Campbell later became a pilot. He says it was difficult not only to survive the war but also to survive the living conditions in a third-world country.

“War is stupid. It’s too bad the human-animal can’t learn that the war is just downright stupid,” said Campbell.

Campbell’s presentation was part of Iowa Lakes Community College’s “third age” program. The program allows seniors to participate in a non-credit college class. Campbell says he wanted to share his story because he says just 2% of service members from WWII are still alive.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are at, doesn’t matter if you’re in your early 20s coming here for a credit class. Or if you’re here for third age college, retired and maybe in your 90s. You’re here for a learning experience,” said Teresa Campbell, the continuing education programer.

The “third age” program has been so successful, that it’s had to turn away presenters because sessions are already full

