Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Friends of the Library Book Sale Event

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The book sale is back at the Southern Hills Mall.

The Friends of the Sioux City Library Book Sale is chance to buy some books and start reading. The book sale is used to benefit the library and their upcoming projects.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale runs from Friday April, 7 to the 16th in the upper level of the old Younkers in the Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit the Sioux City Library website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Shooting at Sioux City bar leaves man with serious injuries
Police say a kid in Estherville was reported missing Monday morning after he was dropped of at...
Estherville police say missing juvenile was found safe
Agustin Sanchez, Jr., 35, of Sioux City is charged with attempted murder among several Class D...
Police: man charged with attempted murder after firing gun near girlfriend
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City police investigating seven shootings in less than a month
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter fpr the death of her newborn son whose body was...
SD woman convicted of her newborn’s 1981 death released

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Gallery 103 & Three Rivers Art Gallery April Art Affair
Around Siouxland: Gallery 103 & Three Rivers Art Gallery April Art Affair
Around Siouxland: Big Brothers Big Sisters 2nd Annual Plant Sale
Around Siouxland: Big Brothers Big Sisters 2nd Annual Plant Sale
Around Siouxland: Alzheimer’s Association Wine and Chocolate Festival
Around Siouxland: Alzheimer's Association Wine and Chocolate Festival
Around Siouxland: Friends of the Library Book Sale Event
Around Siouxland: Friends of the Library Book Sale Event