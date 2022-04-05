Around Siouxland: Friends of the Library Book Sale Event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The book sale is back at the Southern Hills Mall.

The Friends of the Sioux City Library Book Sale is chance to buy some books and start reading. The book sale is used to benefit the library and their upcoming projects.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale runs from Friday April, 7 to the 16th in the upper level of the old Younkers in the Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit the Sioux City Library website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.