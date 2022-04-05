Dylan James named USHL Forward of the Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a dominate performance over the weekend for the Muskies, Dylan James has been named the USHL Forward of the Week. In three games, James earned nine points and notched two assists to go along with seven goals, four of which came in a 7-4 win over Lincoln on Friday. The four-goal performance was a new season-best for James, who had previously registered a hat trick on December 4, 2021 in a game against the Omaha Lancers.

“I felt like I was just in the right places and obviously my team played well.” Says James “I think the big thing was we were getting all of our pucks in the back check, and king of stopping their plays in our deek and pinch, and turn that into offense. Like I said, “little bit of luck, little bit of being in the right spot, but it was successful.”

James is the third different Sioux City forward to earn Forward of the Week this season and the fourth overall Musketeers player to earn a weekly award.

