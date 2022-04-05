Advertisement

Nebraska Democratic Party selects Patty Pansing Brooks as candidate for special election

Patty Pansing Brooks
Patty Pansing Brooks(Patty Pansing Brooks)
By 6 News Staff reports and 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/WOWT) - Nebraska’s Democratic Party has selected Patty Pansing Brooks as its candidate in the special election for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District is available as Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned after being convicted of lying to the FBI.

Both Nebraska’s Democratic and Republican parties will select one candidate to be listed on the special election ballot. The winner of the special election will serve until the end of Fortenberry’s term in January 2023.

The special election is set for June 28. Candidates for the special election must be named by April 22.

