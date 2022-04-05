Lifeguard shortage has Sioux City Parks and Recreation looking at new incentives

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A dive in lifeguard applicants has Sioux City Parks and Recreation getting creative to avoid putting a damper on your summer.

John Byrnes with the department says there are fewer applicants than this time last year. He said they have about 20 positions open.

This season, the department is planning to offer incentives to boost hiring.

“Stuff like, of course, looking at our wages we’re paying now, lowering the cost to take the lifeguard class, maybe even buying the lifeguard uniforms,” said John Byrnes, Sioux City Parks and Recreation recreation supervisor. “Anything we can do to really help lower the cost of it. Once kids are in, they love the position. We want to be very accessible to the public to get this position.”

Byrnes said safety comes first when deciding what to do about staffing the pools, which means sometimes making sacrifices.

“Maybe limited hours or certain features like a waterslide wouldn’t be open on certain days. We just need to make sure first and foremost that the public is safe at our pools and that will always be our goal for parks and rec,” said Byrnes.

He said being a lifeguard is a good first job for a teenager or a summer job for a college student.

