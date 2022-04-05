Advertisement

Lots of wind with some light showers moving through Siouxland

KTIV FutureTrack Wind Gusts 4/5/22
KTIV FutureTrack Wind Gusts 4/5/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Red Flag Warning for western Siouxland from Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday evening**

**Wind Advisory for Yankton County from 10 AM Tuesday to 7 PM Tuesday**

**High Wind Warning for Holt County from 6 AM Wednesday to 9 PM Thursday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After getting a bit of a break on our Monday, the wind has come back up and it will be staying strong through the rest of the week.

Winds will be going at 15 to 30 miles per hour out of the south this morning.

It will then switch to the west after a cold front moves through early this afternoon.

Some light showers will be possible as the front passes through and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible in eastern Siouxland.

Temperatures stay mild with a peak near 60 degrees in the early afternoon before some slow drifting through the 50s in the mid to late afternoon.

The wind gets even stronger over the next couple of days; more on that and some continued chances for precipitation through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Shooting at Sioux City bar leaves man with serious injuries
Police say a kid in Estherville was reported missing Monday morning after he was dropped of at...
Estherville police say missing juvenile was found safe
Agustin Sanchez, Jr., 35, of Sioux City is charged with attempted murder among several Class D...
Police: man charged with attempted murder after firing gun near girlfriend
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City police investigating seven shootings in less than a month
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter fpr the death of her newborn son whose body was...
SD woman convicted of her newborn’s 1981 death released

Latest News

Future Track
Showers to return to the forecast along with plenty of wind this week
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/4/22
Sunshine and light winds Monday before precipitation chances and stronger gusts return
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/4/22
Sunshine and light winds Monday before precipitation chances and stronger gusts return
Tonight, we will keep partly cloudy skies overhead with overnight lows dipping into the 30s....
A mild end to the weekend with more warmth to start the work week