Lots of wind with some light showers moving through Siouxland

**Red Flag Warning for western Siouxland from Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday evening**

**Wind Advisory for Yankton County from 10 AM Tuesday to 7 PM Tuesday**

**High Wind Warning for Holt County from 6 AM Wednesday to 9 PM Thursday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After getting a bit of a break on our Monday, the wind has come back up and it will be staying strong through the rest of the week.

Winds will be going at 15 to 30 miles per hour out of the south this morning.

It will then switch to the west after a cold front moves through early this afternoon.

Some light showers will be possible as the front passes through and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible in eastern Siouxland.

Temperatures stay mild with a peak near 60 degrees in the early afternoon before some slow drifting through the 50s in the mid to late afternoon.

The wind gets even stronger over the next couple of days; more on that and some continued chances for precipitation through the day on News 4.

