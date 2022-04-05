Advertisement

Whiting man denied change of venue for murder trial

Marvin Hildreth
Marvin Hildreth(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A judge has denied a Whiting, Iowa man’s motion to move his murder trial out of Woodbury County.

Twenty-one-year-old Marvin Hildreth is charged with second-degree murder, in the death of 40-year-old Russell Mohr, of Mapleton.

Hildreth is accused of shooting Mohr, and a woman, outside a home in the 1900 block of 250th Street, near Luton, on Memorial Day in 2021.

The female victim told police Hildreth drove up, exchanged words with Mohr, and fired several times before driving off. Court documents claim Hildreth told police he was called to the residence for help with a disturbance, and that he shot Mohr several times.

Hildreth said he will use a self-defense justification during his trial. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 24, in Sioux City.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Shooting at Sioux City bar leaves man with serious injuries
Police say a kid in Estherville was reported missing Monday morning after he was dropped of at...
Estherville police say missing juvenile was found safe
Agustin Sanchez, Jr., 35, of Sioux City is charged with attempted murder among several Class D...
Police: man charged with attempted murder after firing gun near girlfriend
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City police investigating seven shootings in less than a month
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter fpr the death of her newborn son whose body was...
SD woman convicted of her newborn’s 1981 death released

Latest News

Report: South Dakota’s number of statehouse reporters remains flat in recent years
Police: One person sent to hospital after stabbing in Morningside
Sioux City Parks and Recreation is looking at new incentives to boost lifeguard applicants.
Lifeguard shortage has Sioux City Parks and Recreation looking at new incentives
Patty Pansing Brooks
Nebraska Democratic Party selects Patty Pansing Brooks as candidate for special election