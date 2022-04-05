Whiting man denied change of venue for murder trial

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A judge has denied a Whiting, Iowa man’s motion to move his murder trial out of Woodbury County.

Twenty-one-year-old Marvin Hildreth is charged with second-degree murder, in the death of 40-year-old Russell Mohr, of Mapleton.

Hildreth is accused of shooting Mohr, and a woman, outside a home in the 1900 block of 250th Street, near Luton, on Memorial Day in 2021.

The female victim told police Hildreth drove up, exchanged words with Mohr, and fired several times before driving off. Court documents claim Hildreth told police he was called to the residence for help with a disturbance, and that he shot Mohr several times.

Hildreth said he will use a self-defense justification during his trial. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 24, in Sioux City.

