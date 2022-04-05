Advertisement

Officials warning Pender, NE residents of high nitrate levels in drinking water

(Arizona's Family)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER, Neb. (KTIV) - Local and state officials have issued a drinking water notice to residents in a northeast Nebraska village.

According to a release on Pender, Nebraska’s Facebook page, there are high levels of nitrate in the village’s drinking water. The release says they tested the village’s drinking water on a sample received on March 31 and it was above the nitrate drinking water standard.

Officials are urging residents to not allow infants, pregnant women or nursing mothers to drink the water. Additionally, residents should not boil their water. Boiling, freezing or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Instead, officials recommend using bottled water or water filtered to remove nitrate.

Adults and children older than six months can drink the water. But officials say if you have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.

Nitrate in drinking water can come from natural, industrial or agricultural sources. Officials say they will let the public know when the amount of nitrate is below the regulatory standard.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Shooting at Sioux City bar leaves man with serious injuries
Police say a kid in Estherville was reported missing Monday morning after he was dropped of at...
Estherville police say missing juvenile was found safe
Agustin Sanchez, Jr., 35, of Sioux City is charged with attempted murder among several Class D...
Police: man charged with attempted murder after firing gun near girlfriend
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City police investigating seven shootings in less than a month
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter fpr the death of her newborn son whose body was...
SD woman convicted of her newborn’s 1981 death released

Latest News

Xaythovone Keoviseth is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.
Sioux City man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
Governor Kristi Noem hosts a town hall in Mobridge, South Dakota.
Noem attends town hall in Mobridge
Dog Walk Forecast: Shadow
Dog Walk Forecast: Shadow
Soup kitchen new facility