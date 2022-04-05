Officials warning Pender, NE residents of high nitrate levels in drinking water

PENDER, Neb. (KTIV) - Local and state officials have issued a drinking water notice to residents in a northeast Nebraska village.

According to a release on Pender, Nebraska’s Facebook page, there are high levels of nitrate in the village’s drinking water. The release says they tested the village’s drinking water on a sample received on March 31 and it was above the nitrate drinking water standard.

Officials are urging residents to not allow infants, pregnant women or nursing mothers to drink the water. Additionally, residents should not boil their water. Boiling, freezing or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Instead, officials recommend using bottled water or water filtered to remove nitrate.

Adults and children older than six months can drink the water. But officials say if you have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.

Nitrate in drinking water can come from natural, industrial or agricultural sources. Officials say they will let the public know when the amount of nitrate is below the regulatory standard.

