Advertisement

Report: South Dakota’s number of statehouse reporters remains flat in recent years

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new study found that while the number of reporters covering statehouses increased in most states, South Dakota’s number has remained flat over the past few years.

The Pew Research Center released the results of its study Tuesday, which analyzed the number journalists covering state legislatures and state governments. It compared these statistics to a similar report it released in 2014.

South Dakota was one of three states to retain the same number of statehouse reporters (14) as it had in 2014. The report found 31 states saw an increase in the number of reporters, while 16 saw a decrease.

The total number of statehouse reporters has increased by 11% since 2014, though fewer reporters are now covering state governments full-time, according to Pew. Just under half are currently full-time, compared to 56% in 2014. Researchers attributed to the decline to full-time journalists to several factors, including cuts in the local newspaper industry.

Another notable change in the 2022 report is the increase in statehouse reporters backed by nonprofits. They constituted only 6% in 2014, compared to 20% in 2022.

The study was conducted through a survey of statehouse reporters around the country. Dakota News Now Pierre Bureau reporter Austin Goss took part in the survey.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Shooting at Sioux City bar leaves man with serious injuries
Police say a kid in Estherville was reported missing Monday morning after he was dropped of at...
Estherville police say missing juvenile was found safe
Agustin Sanchez, Jr., 35, of Sioux City is charged with attempted murder among several Class D...
Police: man charged with attempted murder after firing gun near girlfriend
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City police investigating seven shootings in less than a month
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter fpr the death of her newborn son whose body was...
SD woman convicted of her newborn’s 1981 death released

Latest News

Marvin Hildreth
Whiting man denied change of venue for murder trial
Police: One person sent to hospital after stabbing in Morningside
Sioux City Parks and Recreation is looking at new incentives to boost lifeguard applicants.
Lifeguard shortage has Sioux City Parks and Recreation looking at new incentives
Patty Pansing Brooks
Nebraska Democratic Party selects Patty Pansing Brooks as candidate for special election