SC East names Mike Winklepleck as head football coach

Winklepleck named East Head Football Coach
Winklepleck named East Head Football Coach(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Black Raiders announced on Tuesday that they have filled their vacant head football coach position with a familiar face. Mike Winklepleck will be taking over the reins starting this upcoming season. A 2001 Bishop Heelan Grad, Winklepleck has touched every level of football in Siouxland from playing with the Crusaders, to playing at Morningside from 2001-2005 and with the Sioux City Bandits from 2006-2007.

Winklepleck has been a coach around Sioux City including at Heelan in 2007, Briar Cliff in 2008, and with the Bandits from 2008-2011. He then returned to coaching high school in 2011 at Sioux City North, and he has been with the Black Raiders since 2013. Winklepleck has also been a teacher in the Sioux City Community School District since 2007.

