Sioux City facing housing shortage

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City is in the midst of a housing shortage. The numbers tell the story.

“As of right now, there’s 53 houses on the market that are available for sale,” said Kevin McManamy, President of United Real Estate Solutions. “And usually, in a typical year, we’d have more around about 200 properties available.”

Although the availability for housing in Sioux City is low, the demand for affordable housing is as high as ever.

“A lot more demand for the single family attached housing,” said Chris Madsen, Senior Planner for the city of Sioux City. “A lot of times it’s some kind of a condo association where a lot of that yardwork is taken care of by the association. So that could be a lot of it. People are moving out of their more traditional single family into the attached where a lot of that care of the structure is being maintained separately.”

The cost of single family homes have gone up over $30,000 in just the past year according to rate.com. This combined with over 50% of Sioux City’s population being under 35 has created a massive demand for affordable housing.

“As new buyers, first time buyers, enter the market, we’re really looking in that $150,000 to $250,000 range,” said McManamy. “And that’s where most of the demand is at.”

However, McManamy says only about half of the available units fall under even $300,000.

Madsen believes that projects in the past year could’ve set the stage for this shortage.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of multi-family developments over the last couple years,” said Madsen. “Last year was only single family.”

Single family homes, while cheaper to construct, are much more expensive for buyers to purchase and live in.

While many buyers planned to wait out the pandemic in hopes that prices would drop, McManamy says that they should reconsider this idea.

“We think that what’s gonna happen is home prices will escalate slower than they have been,” said McManamy, “But we aren’t expecting in the next four or five years for housing prices to actually come down. So the longer people wait, the bigger that gap comes to affordability.”

Despite the federal reserve recently raising interest rates, they still remain at just under 4.7%. That’s much lower than the historical average. Realtors believe these low rates are what’s driving people to buy new homes.

