Sioux City man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl back in December 2021.

Court documents state Xaythavone Keoviseth, of Sioux City, is charged with indecent contact with a child and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Keoviseth contacted a 14-year-old girl over Snapchat. Keoviseth was given the 14-year-old’s address and did meet her at the girl’s home on Dec. 21. After meeting up with the 14-year-old, Keoviseth was invited into the home and was asked to watch a movie with her in the basement.

While watching the movie, Keoviseth allegedly forced the 14-year-old onto the floor and sexually assaulted her.

Documents state the 14-year-old was eventually able to kick Keoviseth off of her and retrieve a weapon. Keoviseth left the 14-year-old’s home shortly after.

Keoviseth was arrested on April 4, 2022, and booked into the Woodbury County Jail. His bond was set at $52,000 and he was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

