Police: One person sent to hospital after stabbing in Morningside
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Sioux City’s Morningside area.
The Sioux City Police Department says the stabbing occurred in the 500 block of S. Irene. The incident was reported a little after 12 p.m. and was initially a shots fired call.
Police say one person was sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the incident at this time.
This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.