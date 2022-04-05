Police: One person sent to hospital after stabbing in Morningside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Sioux City’s Morningside area.

The Sioux City Police Department says the stabbing occurred in the 500 block of S. Irene. The incident was reported a little after 12 p.m. and was initially a shots fired call.

Police say one person was sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident at this time.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.