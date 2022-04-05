Very gusty winds and more showers in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of scattered showers and gusty winds across Siouxland as a cold front worked its way through the region.

While we may see some brief clearing tonight, it won’t take long for clouds to be moving back in with a chance of a few isolated showers.

Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and it will be another day of scattered rain showers.

It will become cool enough Wednesday night where we could see some light snow mix in with light rain as lows dip into the low 30s.

Thursday could then give us a mix of some light rain and snow showers with highs only in the low 40s.

We should be drying things out by Friday and on another breezy day we’ll see highs get back up to around 50 under partly cloudy skies.

Will we keep the warming trend going for the weekend?

