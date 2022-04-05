Advertisement

White House to extend student loan pause through August

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters, on March 24, 2022, in Brussels.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House’s decision-making.

Student loan payments were scheduled to resume May 1 after being halted since early in the pandemic. But following calls from Democrats in Congress, the White House plans to give borrowers additional time to prepare for payments.

The action applies to more than 43 million Americans who owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt held by the federal government, according to the latest data from the Education Department. That includes more than 7 million borrowers who have defaulted on student loans, meaning they are at least 270 days late on payments.

Borrowers will not be asked to make payments until after Aug. 31, and interest rates are expected to remain at 0% during that period.

The extension was first reported Tuesday by Bloomberg.

Democrats on education panels in the House and Senate recently urged President Joe Biden to extend the moratorium through the end of the year, citing continued economic upheaval.

Sen. Patty Murray said more time is needed to help Americans prepare for repayment and to rethink the government’s existing system for repaying student debt.

“It is ruining lives and holding people back,” she said in a statement last month. “Borrowers are struggling with rising costs, struggling to get their feet back under them after public health and economic crises, and struggling with a broken student loan system — and all this is felt especially hard by borrowers of color.”

Murray called on the Biden administration to lift all borrowers out of default to provide a “fresh start” following the pandemic.

The decision is being made amid rising concern that large numbers of Americans would quickly fall behind if payments restarted in May.

In March, the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank warned that resuming loan payments could place a heavy burden on borrowers who faced financial hardship during the pandemic. It said the impact would be hardest on Black families, who are more likely to rely on student loans to pay for college.

“Serious delinquency rates for student debt could snap back from historic lows to their previous highs in which 10% or more of the debt was past due,” the bank said.

The Trump administration initially gave Americans the option to suspend loan payments in March 2020, and Congress made it automatic soon after. The pause was extended twice by the Trump administration and twice more under Biden.

It remains in question whether Biden will pursue widespread debt forgiveness to reduce the nation’s student debt. Some Democrats in Congress have pressed Biden to use executive action to cancel $50,000 for all student loan borrowers, saying it would jumpstart the economy and help Black Americans who on average face higher levels of student debt.

Last year, Biden asked the Education and Justice departments to review the legality of widespread debt cancellation, but no decision has been announced. Biden previously said he supports canceling up to $10,000, but he argued it should be done through congressional action.

___

Binkley reported from Boston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Shooting at Sioux City bar leaves man with serious injuries
Police say a kid in Estherville was reported missing Monday morning after he was dropped of at...
Estherville police say missing juvenile was found safe
Agustin Sanchez, Jr., 35, of Sioux City is charged with attempted murder among several Class D...
Police: man charged with attempted murder after firing gun near girlfriend
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City police investigating seven shootings in less than a month
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter fpr the death of her newborn son whose body was...
SD woman convicted of her newborn’s 1981 death released

Latest News

A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.
Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic’s shadowy mystery
FILE - Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc. job superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays...
EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw,...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team holds briefing; Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers agree on $10B to fight COVID