16-year-old injured in Sioux City shooting released from hospital, suspect still at large

Sioux City police found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of 16th Street and Jackson Street.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A teenager that was shot on Sioux City’s Jackson Street has been released from the hospital.

The Sioux City Police Department says the 16-year-old is still recovering but is no longer in the hospital at this time.

The 16-year-old was injured back on March 29. Police say on that day, at about 9:50 a.m., they sent officers to the 700 block of 18th Street for shots fired. Officers eventually found the victim at the corner of 16th Street and Jackson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Information gathered by the police suggests the victim was walking on 18th Street when he was confronted by an unknown male who started a physical altercation with him. During the altercation, police say the unknown man drew a handgun and shot the 16-year-old. The teen ran from the scene of the shooting to where he was located by officers.

Police are still searching for the suspect that shot the victim. They’ve received updates on the description of the shooter, saying they are looking for a Black male with short hair and a tattoo on his face. The police’s previous description was a Black male with dreadlocks.

A photo lineup was shown to the victim, but no suspect was identified. Investigators are now looking at this incident as being connected to other incidents that occurred in the area.

If you have any information on this shooting, police say you should call their tips hotline at (712) 258-TIPS. Or you can call the SCPD’s non-emergency number at (712) 279-6960.

