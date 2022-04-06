185th Air Refueling Wing hosts first career fair for students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time, the 185th Air Refueling Wing hosted area high school and college students in the hope to get new recruits.

Students had over 90 different careers to learn about. Whether a student was interested in the Air National Guard side of the job or a civilian job, like a firefighter, they could learn more here.

The 185th highlighted the benefits offered, like health insurance, retirement and tuition assistance.

Lt. Colonel Jennifer Carlson organized the event because she said current members are coming up on retirement.

“So we are going to need to backfill behind that next group of folks. And so if we have 50% that are less than 29 years old, that means the other 50% are obviously 30 or higher. And so those will be folks that are eventually looking to retire. And so those are the folks that we’re looking to find replacements for at this point in time,” said Lt. Colonel Jennifer Carlson.

For one high school junior, one career piqued her interest.

“I met with a few recruiters. I wanted to come here and check out the jobs that they offer today. So I’m just really looking around,” said Payton Bowman, a junior at Sergeant Bluff - Luton High School. “I liked security forces. They had some cool stuff on their table. And mechanics really speaks to me, that’s what I want to do.”

Local colleges were also set up in the main hangar highlighting their programs. Some training courses through the 185th can count for college credit. According to officials, “the state of Iowa offers 100% state tuition assistance to Iowa’s state universities and community colleges. Tuition assistance can also be applied to Iowa private colleges.”

