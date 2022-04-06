Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Alzheimer’s Association Wine and Chocolate Festival

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Alzheimer’s Association Wine and Chocolate Festival will stop in Le Mars and Sioux City.

The Wine and Chocolate Festival is held to raise funds for the association. People attending the event will be getting about five to six course meals, try wine from 9 winemakers, and can try out the auctions.

The Alzheimer’s Association Wine and Chocolate Festival will take place at the Le Mars Convention Center on Thursday April 28 and the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront on Friday April 29.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association website here, or visit their facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Fight between roommates leads to stabbing, shots being fired
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Xaythovone Keoviseth is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.
Sioux City man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
Ashley Moberg, 19, and her father John Moberg were attending a New York Yankees spring training...
Dad, daughter survive lightning strike at Yankees spring training game
Sioux City is in the midst of a housing shortage despite the construction of over 170 units...
Sioux City facing housing shortage