Around Siouxland: Alzheimer’s Association Wine and Chocolate Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Alzheimer’s Association Wine and Chocolate Festival will stop in Le Mars and Sioux City.

The Wine and Chocolate Festival is held to raise funds for the association. People attending the event will be getting about five to six course meals, try wine from 9 winemakers, and can try out the auctions.

The Alzheimer’s Association Wine and Chocolate Festival will take place at the Le Mars Convention Center on Thursday April 28 and the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront on Friday April 29.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association website here, or visit their facebook page here.

