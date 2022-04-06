Advertisement

Blustery winds continue with occasional light showers

KTIV Wind Alerts 4/6/22
KTIV Wind Alerts 4/6/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
**High Wind Warning for Holt County through 9 PM Thursday**

**Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland through 7 PM Wednesday and from 7 AM to 7 PM Thursday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As windy as it was yesterday, we have taken it to a new level.

Gusts through our day today and again tomorrow will occasionally end up in the 50 to 60 miles per hour range.

This is due to a low pressure that sits over Minnesota and moisture continues to spill into our area around that low.

This will lead to some occasional light showers through the day.

As a result, it will be a fairly unpleasant day to be outside with temperatures stuck in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be a lot like today but a little bit cooler, resulting in some snow showers mixing in with the rain.

More on the rest of the week’s conditions through the day on News 4.

