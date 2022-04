SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff Chargers walloped the ball early on in both games of their doubleheader with Mayville State.

4 runs in the second and 5 runs in the third put the first game away. While a 6 run first inning in game two game two put an already down Comets team in the dumps.

Game ones final score was 10-4. Game two 9-3.

