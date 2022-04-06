Physical therapy’s role in treating Parkinson’s Disease

DAKOTA DUNES, South Dakota (KTIV) - April is Parkinson’s Awareness month and one local physical therapy group tries to raise awareness on a daily basis through its treatments for patients.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center is a physical therapy office in Dakota Dunes specializing in treating dizziness and imbalance.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that 60,000 people are diagnosed with every year. Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, there are alternatives like physical therapy that can improve symptoms.

“So Parkinson’s affects that somatosensory system. And so the inner ear is something that we can use to strengthen to help their balance overall. So we always are thinking about the inner ear at the heart of balance, because that’s what we specialize in,” said Sarah Sitzmann-Ruehle, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

FYZICAL treats patients with specialized balance equipment, like their safety overhead harness system, or the Computerized Dynamic Posturography system.

The treatment plans are always evolving with the advances in science and technology, which allows FYZICAL to adapt their treatment plans.

“So I can do some of those trickier tasks that they’re trying to do at home without worrying about them falling. And if you’re not practicing some of those issues at home, going to the doctor’s office, those kind of things like stairs or curbs. If you’re not practicing those, they’re never going to get better. So we can practice those here because we can do it safely,” said Dr. Sitzmann-Ruehle.

Computerized Dynamic Posturography is a virtual reality system that uses games to train balance. It’s a visually challenging system that challenges the ear, by compromising other aspects like balance.

Parkinson’s Disease can affect each person in different ways with different symptoms, however FYZICAL reminds everyone that physical therapy can help limit the regression.

“Coming to physical therapy, we can help prevent that. We can help that regression from occurring. And so maintaining where they’re at so they’re not losing anymore,” said Dr. Sitzmann-Ruehle

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center reminds everyone that patients do not need a referral to see a physical therapist in Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

