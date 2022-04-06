Advertisement

Sioux City students visit ‘virtual reality’ ecosystems

A student looks through virtual reality glasses on Wednesday.
A student looks through virtual reality glasses on Wednesday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at Perry Creek Elementary School were treated to a special virtual reality experience Wednesday.

Each student coded a virtual ecosystem. Other students “visited” those ecosystems on Wednesday through the lens of virtual reality goggles.

Fifth-grade teacher Jayna Kolbush says the project teaches students to code and use emerging technology.

“It’s cool to see technology evolve and make it hands-on for them. We can’t travel to the rain forests and to coastal wetlands and so it’s awesome to be able to bring that here to them,” said Kolbush.

Students rotated through the various ecosystems including deserts, rainforests and plains.

