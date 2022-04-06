Siouxland students get a lesson in ‘food insecurity’ and work to help those in need

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - Food insecurity is getting a lot of attention with the war in Ukraine, and wage losses from the pandemic.

Middle schoolers in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district are learning about the impacts of food shortages -- and they’re stepping in to help.

“I just think after reading about it, seeing all the facts, like how much food is wasted, it really like just seeing the numbers on paper, it like it makes it feel a lot more real, which makes you want to get involved and say, Well, how can we fix this?” said Ellie Molezen, an MMCRU student.

A class of middle schoolers at MMCRU spent several weeks learning about food insecurity, and just how much food is just wasted at their school during lunchtime. But those in Mr. Sprangler’s class wanted to take the theoretical and make it practical.

They hope to fill a tent with food items to combat food insecurity.

“It makes me feel really good inside to know that, like, we’re bringing food to help people that really need the food,” said Chloe Alesch, an MMCRU student.

On top of the tent, students are raising money through change buckets placed in certain classrooms. Posters also adorn the walls of the middle school, highlighting food waste.

“I’m just excited because we’re making an impact on this world. So I’m just glad that we’re doing this,” said Gracie Schroeder, an MMCRU student.

The food and money the students raise will be donated to the Mid-Sioux Opportunity Food Pantry-which serves Plymouth and Cherokee Counties. Spangler teaches students about food insecurity but this is the first year he put the class to work.

“And like a few of them said when you talk to them is that I feel really good about it. Because we did something great for our community. And they learned a lifelong lesson and skill that they can take. Take with them wherever they go,” said Spangler.

