Some snow to mix in with rain as gusty winds continue

**Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland through Thursday evening**

**High Wind Warning for western Siouxland from Thursday morning through Thursday evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of light rain showers and very gusty winds that held high temperatures in the 40s.

That wind won’t be going anywhere through Thursday and that’s the reason for a Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland as gusts could exceed 50 miles per hour at times.

Tonight, as temperatures cool into the low 30s, we could see some light snow mix in with the light rain showers as the wind will continue to gust over 40 miles per hour.

A combination of light rain and snow is expected during the day on Thursday although any accumulating snow would likely be confined to northern Siouxland and mainly on grassy surfaces.

Expect highs on Thursday to only make it into the low 40s.

This system will finally be moving out on Thursday night and that will bring us decreasing clouds during the day on Friday although we will still stay below average with highs in the upper 40s.

The weekend is still looking pretty nice as highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 60s are likely for Sunday under a partly cloudy sky.

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

