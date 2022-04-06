‘Week of the Young Child’ promoting early childhood learning in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week the Community Action Agency of Siouxland is celebrating the “Week of the Young Child.” The week promotes the importance of early learning for children.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland has 30 different classrooms in the Sioux City region serving over 600 children.

The Sioux City Police Department visited kids at the Isabelle Sloan Center earlier Wednesday for “Work Together Wednesday” talking about the importance of teamwork and how to stay safe when crossing the road.

The week started with “Music Monday” followed by “Tasty Tuesday,” it’ll then be Artsy Thursday with the week concluding on “Family Friday.”

“And they get to interact with kids with different cultures and different backgrounds, and so they really do get those really great social skills, and they are also building emotional skills, which are really helpful, as we all know the pandemic has been really difficult for families, and so this is a really great way to learn those social and emotional skills,” said Kim Wilson, Chief Development Officer for Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

Early Head Start and Head Start are available at no cost to families who are income-eligible. Applications are already being taken for next school year for prenatal mothers and children six weeks to Kindergarten ready. You can find a direct link to the application here.

