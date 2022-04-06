Wheat prices on the rise in the U.S. and globally due to the war in Ukraine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The war in Ukraine is affecting people around the world, especially their access to food.

Members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, including U.S. Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, met in Washington, Wednesday, to discuss what the war in Ukraine means for global food security.

According to the USDA “food insecurity” is defined as a household’s limited, or uncertain, access to adequate food.

Russia’s war with Ukraine has thrown into question grain supplies from a region known as “the breadbasket of the world.” The United Nations says Russia and Ukraine produce nearly a third of the world’s wheat. In Wednesday’s briefing, members of the Senate Agriculture Committee discussed how food prices, and access to food, could be impacted globally because of the war.

According to U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), the United States is seeing one of the worst domestic wheat crops in history... with only 30 percent of it in good to excellent condition. With U.S. ports maxed out due to supply chain issues and worker shortages, the United States cannot compensate for the grain shortage felt across the world.

“The World Food Program Executive Director, David Beasley, says the impact is like nothing since World War 2. This is what struck me in this quote, he said we are having to take food from people who are hungry and give it to those who are starving. This means we are facing very dire circumstances,” said Sen. Ernst.

In the briefing, leaders also discussed that farmers in Ukraine are dealing with more than just harvesting their crops. They also are seeing transportation issues, an increase in fertilizer cost, and a shortage of diesel fuel since most diesel is being redirected to fuel the Ukrainian military.

Here in the United States, we are already seeing record high wheat prices according to the Chicago Board of Trade due to the war and ongoing drought conditions. Tuesday, the most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade ended 35 cents higher at $10.45 1/4 a bushel.

Chicago wheat futures remain above $10 per bushel, which is nearly 25% above their level before the war in Ukraine began. One year ago it was selling for nearly $6 per bushel according to the Chicago Board of Trade.

United States wheat conditions add to the ongoing supply concerns from the Black Sea region as more countries consider sanctions against Russia. With the rising grain prices, Ernst said Americans should prepare for increased prices on grain products, like pasta and bread, but, the hardest-hit countries will be in the Middle East and Africa.

Russia and Ukraine also supply about 20-percent of global corn exports, adding to worries about availability as farmers in the United States cut back on corn plantings due to high fertilizer costs, as well.

