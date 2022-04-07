Advertisement

Aluminum shortage affecting local breweries

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All across the country businesses are seeing a shortage of aluminum from cat food to canned beer. A shortage of aluminum is starting to impact breweries across the nation.

Demand for aluminum canned products first sky-rocketed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as alcohol consumption rose, and breweries shifted to “to-go” options.

Jackson Street Brewing in Sioux City typically has 12 different selections for canned beverages. Co-owner Dave Winslow says the price for aluminum right now has not impacted his prices much because unlike larger breweries Jackson Street Brewing cans and delivers its own products.

“You know it may affect different sized breweries differently since we are small we pay more for cans anyways, and we still have been able to get them without any huge hiccups and I usually just buy two to three pallets at a time and haven’t been told we can’t buy cans. We haven’t been pushed out by the big breweries yet so right now we are okay,” said Dave Winslow, Co-owner of Jackson Street Brewing.

They are seeing shortages in other items needed for the brewing process.

“Barley, you know, that is the main ingredient and cost for beer. That is going up significantly since we opened 7 years ago. For a commodity like grain for a simple grain like that that is usually very cheap, it is thousands of dollars extra a year for us. So we are not just seeing cans we are seeing other ingredients,” said Winslow.

