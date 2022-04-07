Around Siouxland: Big Brothers Big Sisters 2nd Annual Plant Sale

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is ready for Spring by selling some plants.

Their 2nd Annual Plant Sale is going on to raise funds. They are selling plants in hanging baskets.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters 2nd Annual Plant Sale runs until Friday April 15.

To purchase from them or find more information, you can visit their website here, or give them a call at (712) 239-9890.

