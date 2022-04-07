Bishop Heelan hosts “Field of Dreams” Auction to support all Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan’s O’Gorman Fieldhouse turned into the “Fieldhouse of Dreams” on Wednesday night for the “Field of Dreams” auction.

The Heelan Auction happens every year. It is the sole fundraising event to support all schools in the Bishop Heelan Catholic School system.

It’s was an all-out effort by volunteers, who worked for days to transform the O’Gorman Fieldhouse into the “Fieldhouse of Dreams.”

“So we have five auction chair couples that are all volunteers. They’re parents, former parents, people who are involved, alums, that kind of thing. So those 14 to 15 people kind of spearhead the whole event. But, then we have all of our students volunteer in many ways as well, our faculty, our staff,” said Dr. John Flanery, President of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

The goal for the night? Top last year’s auction total of $345,000. This year, the goal was to raise $400,000.

The money raised goes to directly to the Bishop Heelan Catholic School’s annual fund, and allows the opportunity for all students to attend one of their schools.

“We have a lot of middle income, we have a lot of low income families in our schools, because that’s part of the Catholic church mission is not just to provide a Catholic education for those who can afford it. But for those who want it. And so this really helps us to do that. And it’s a great event, and a great opportunity to celebrate and bring people together,” said Flanery.

Those that attended enjoyed the gift card grab, baseball-themed challenges, and lots of items in the live auction.

“You know, it’s absolutely wonderful. Every year is a great theme and they just make it a really fun event where everyone can feel relaxed and just partake in a wonderful dinner and some great bidding options,” said Liz Schermerhorn, guidance counselor at Holy Cross.

Bishop Heelan exceeded its fundraising goal and raised over $570,000. The funds raised from the event will go to the Bishop Heelan Catholic School’s annual fund to support school projects, events, and scholarships.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.