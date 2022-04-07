Advertisement

Bishop Heelan hosts “Field of Dreams” Auction to support all Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools

Bishop Heelan transforms O'Gorman Fieldhouse into the "Fieldhouse of Dreams" for the annual...
Bishop Heelan transforms O'Gorman Fieldhouse into the "Fieldhouse of Dreams" for the annual Heelan Auction.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan’s O’Gorman Fieldhouse turned into the “Fieldhouse of Dreams” on Wednesday night for the “Field of Dreams” auction.

The Heelan Auction happens every year. It is the sole fundraising event to support all schools in the Bishop Heelan Catholic School system.

It’s was an all-out effort by volunteers, who worked for days to transform the O’Gorman Fieldhouse into the “Fieldhouse of Dreams.”

“So we have five auction chair couples that are all volunteers. They’re parents, former parents, people who are involved, alums, that kind of thing. So those 14 to 15 people kind of spearhead the whole event. But, then we have all of our students volunteer in many ways as well, our faculty, our staff,” said Dr. John Flanery, President of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

The goal for the night? Top last year’s auction total of $345,000. This year, the goal was to raise $400,000.

The money raised goes to directly to the Bishop Heelan Catholic School’s annual fund, and allows the opportunity for all students to attend one of their schools.

“We have a lot of middle income, we have a lot of low income families in our schools, because that’s part of the Catholic church mission is not just to provide a Catholic education for those who can afford it. But for those who want it. And so this really helps us to do that. And it’s a great event, and a great opportunity to celebrate and bring people together,” said Flanery.

Those that attended enjoyed the gift card grab, baseball-themed challenges, and lots of items in the live auction.

“You know, it’s absolutely wonderful. Every year is a great theme and they just make it a really fun event where everyone can feel relaxed and just partake in a wonderful dinner and some great bidding options,” said Liz Schermerhorn, guidance counselor at Holy Cross.

Bishop Heelan exceeded its fundraising goal and raised over $570,000. The funds raised from the event will go to the Bishop Heelan Catholic School’s annual fund to support school projects, events, and scholarships.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Fight between roommates leads to stabbing, shots being fired
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Xaythovone Keoviseth is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.
Sioux City man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
Knox Campbell, a WWII veteran, speaks to a community college class on Tuesday.
99-year-old WWII veteran from Spencer, IA goes from student to teacher
An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare

Latest News

A student looks through virtual reality glasses on Wednesday.
Sioux City students visit ‘virtual reality’ ecosystems
Authorities identify man killed in Sibley, IA house fire
185th Air Refueling Wing hosts first career fair for students
Siouxland students get a lesson in ‘food insecurity’ and work to help those in need
Siouxland students get a lesson in ‘food insecurity’ and work to help those in need