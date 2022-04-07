Advertisement

Brown’s Lake/Bigelow Park to close until June 1

By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A park near Salix, Iowa will be closed for the next two months as crews work on road construction projects.

Woodbury County officials say Brown’s Lake/Bigelow Park will be closed until June 1 while road replacements are done throughout the park and campground. There’ll be no access to the boat ramp or fishing docks during this time as well.

Officials say this is part of a major park renovation project which will also include a new concession stand, restroom and revamped beach and campground redesign.

If the construction is completed before June 1, officials say the park could open sooner than planned.

