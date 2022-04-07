Advertisement

Iowa man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial

(MGN Image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal marshals have arrested an Iowa man in Washington state who has been on the run for six years after allegedly faking his own death to avoid a child pornography trial.

U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of Iowa say in a news release that 28-year-old Jacob Greer was arrested Monday in Spanaway, Washington.

Greer had been living in Des Moines in April 2016 when he was arrested by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on child pornography possession charges. Officials say Greer was released on bond after that arrest and ordered to wear a GPS tracking ankle monitor while under pretrial supervision.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado fighting for his life, family says
Sioux City police found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of 16th Street...
16-year-old injured in Sioux City shooting released from hospital, suspect still at large
Knox Campbell, a WWII veteran, speaks to a community college class on Tuesday.
99-year-old WWII veteran from Spencer, IA goes from student to teacher
Photo of firefighters battling a house fire in Sibley, Iowa Sunday night.
Authorities identify man killed in Sibley, IA house fire

Latest News

Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Image depicting traffic cones
Brown’s Lake/Bigelow Park to close until June 1
Dog Walk Forecast: Bear, Precious, Rockee & Flotoes
Dog Walk Forecast: Bear, Precious, Rockee & Flotoes
Sioux City students visit ‘virtual reality’ ecosystems