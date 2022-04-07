Iowa Workforce Development Reports Mass Layoff At Buena Vista County Egg Factory

Rembrandt, Iowa (KTIV) -According to The Iowa Workforce Development website, there is a report of a mass layoff at Rembrandt Enterprises north of Storm Lake, Iowa.

Rembrandt’s website cites itself as one of the largest egg producers in the world. Iowa Workforce Development received a mass layoff notice from the company April 5 stating they were laying off 135 workers at the plant in Rembrandt.

We have reached out to Rembrandt Enterprises for comment.

