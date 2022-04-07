Advertisement

Iowa Workforce Development Reports Mass Layoff At Buena Vista County Egg Factory

An Arial view of Rembrandt Enterprises north of Storm Lake, Iowa
An Arial view of Rembrandt Enterprises north of Storm Lake, Iowa(Rembrandt Enterprises)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Rembrandt, Iowa (KTIV) -According to The Iowa Workforce Development website, there is a report of a mass layoff at Rembrandt Enterprises north of Storm Lake, Iowa.

Rembrandt’s website cites itself as one of the largest egg producers in the world. Iowa Workforce Development received a mass layoff notice from the company April 5 stating they were laying off 135 workers at the plant in Rembrandt.

We have reached out to Rembrandt Enterprises for comment.

