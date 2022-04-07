Advertisement

Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to life for Siouxlanders

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dinosaurs are once again roaming Siouxland. Jurassic Quest, which is the largest dinosaur exhibit in North America, has made a stop in Sioux City.

“It is just truly magical to see these fascinating creatures as they would have been in prehistoric times,” said Riley Smith, Professional Dinosaur Trainer.

Jurassic Quest is one of three traveling interactive dinosaur shows in North America. With nearly 30 staff and crew members, as well as some local Siouxlanders who volunteer, Jurassic Quest brings a dinosaur lover’s dream to life. The event will open at 9 a.m. on Friday and run through Sunday evening at the Siouxland Expo Center. Some activities include live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits, and games for people of all ages.

“It definitely takes an army to make Jurassic Quest happen, but we are so excited to bring it to everyone here,” said Smith.

It takes crew members roughly 12 hours to set up the interactive event and Jurassic Quest uses 15 different semi-trailers to transport from city to city.

For ticket information click here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Sioux City bar
An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
Iowa man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial

Latest News

With nearly 30 staff and crew members, as well as some local Siouxlanders who volunteer,...
Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to life for Siouxlanders
Demand for aluminum canned products first sky-rocketed during the start of the COVID-19...
Aluminum shortage affecting local breweries
Sioux City Bands surprise school visit
The Sioux City Bandits surprise a young fan at Liberty Elementary School
Sioux City Bandits surprise a young fan at Liberty Elementary School
Demand for aluminum canned products first sky-rocketed during the start of the COVID-19...
Aluminum shortage affecting local breweries