Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to life for Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dinosaurs are once again roaming Siouxland. Jurassic Quest, which is the largest dinosaur exhibit in North America, has made a stop in Sioux City.

“It is just truly magical to see these fascinating creatures as they would have been in prehistoric times,” said Riley Smith, Professional Dinosaur Trainer.

Jurassic Quest is one of three traveling interactive dinosaur shows in North America. With nearly 30 staff and crew members, as well as some local Siouxlanders who volunteer, Jurassic Quest brings a dinosaur lover’s dream to life. The event will open at 9 a.m. on Friday and run through Sunday evening at the Siouxland Expo Center. Some activities include live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits, and games for people of all ages.

“It definitely takes an army to make Jurassic Quest happen, but we are so excited to bring it to everyone here,” said Smith.

It takes crew members roughly 12 hours to set up the interactive event and Jurassic Quest uses 15 different semi-trailers to transport from city to city.

