Occasional rain and snow showers Thursday with blustery winds continuing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The winds have been very strong over the past couple of days with gusts topping 50 miles per hour, including a 62 mph gust in Norfolk.

There has already been another gust at that speed early this morning and gusts could end up near 60 miles per hour throughout our Thursday.

Like yesterday, some light showers will be possible from time to time but, with temperatures sitting in the 30s and low 40s, we may mix some snow showers in with the rain.

Most of that will melt as it hits the ground but some grassy surfaces in northern Siouxland could see a little snow stick.

The precipitation will wrap up in the evening hours but the wind will stick around into the night.

While it will still be pretty windy Friday, it will be at a reduced level with decreasing cloud cover through the day.

More on what to expect as we head into the weekend through the day on News 4.

