Advertisement

SCCSD students learn human anatomy through shark dissection

Students dissect a shark on Thursday.
Students dissect a shark on Thursday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside Elementary students had the chance to learn about the human anatomy by dissecting sharks.

Fifth-grade students had the opportunity to dissect sharks at the Sioux City Community School District Career Academy. One fifth-grade teacher told the class sharks have some similar organs to humans, like the stomach and the heart.

Some of the sharks died while pregnant, giving students an opportunity to learn about the circle of life.

“This is really cool because we’re in fifth grade and we’re learning about this and it’s really cool to have the opportunity to do this while we’re thinking about it,” said Ellyson Rista, a fifth-grade student.

Students studied anatomy for several weeks prior to the dissection.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Sioux City bar
An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
Iowa man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial

Latest News

With nearly 30 staff and crew members, as well as some local Siouxlanders who volunteer,...
Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to life for Siouxlanders
Demand for aluminum canned products first sky-rocketed during the start of the COVID-19...
Aluminum shortage affecting local breweries
Sioux City Bands surprise school visit
The Sioux City Bandits surprise a young fan at Liberty Elementary School
Sioux City Bandits surprise a young fan at Liberty Elementary School
Demand for aluminum canned products first sky-rocketed during the start of the COVID-19...
Aluminum shortage affecting local breweries