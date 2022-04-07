SCCSD students learn human anatomy through shark dissection

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside Elementary students had the chance to learn about the human anatomy by dissecting sharks.

Fifth-grade students had the opportunity to dissect sharks at the Sioux City Community School District Career Academy. One fifth-grade teacher told the class sharks have some similar organs to humans, like the stomach and the heart.

Some of the sharks died while pregnant, giving students an opportunity to learn about the circle of life.

“This is really cool because we’re in fifth grade and we’re learning about this and it’s really cool to have the opportunity to do this while we’re thinking about it,” said Ellyson Rista, a fifth-grade student.

Students studied anatomy for several weeks prior to the dissection.

