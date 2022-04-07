Advertisement

Sioux City Bandits surprise a young fan at Liberty Elementary School

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A second grader at Liberty Elementary School got a big surprise on Thursday, when the Sioux City Bandits visited his classroom.

Braylon Littlegeorge was at his first-ever Sioux City Bandits game last weekend. He grabbed a football that went into the stands, but another fan took it out of his hands.

The Bandits wanted to make sure Braylon still got a football, so three members of the team surprised him with a special package at school.

The Bandits players say it was special to see the surprised look on Braylon’s face.

“It was pretty cool. Because, you know, he’s going to be in shock. You know, especially that young of an age, he’s not expecting, you know, the Bandits to walk in looking just for him. But, you know, I know he felt special. It’ll probably hit him once he’s on the bus or once he gets home. But it was just amazing to see,” said Daniel Small, Bandits Offensive Lineman.

The person who grabbed the football says he wants to apologize to Braylon at the next Bandits home game.

