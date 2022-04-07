Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Sioux City bar

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police have arrested a suspect after a shooting near a bar Monday morning.

Police say Naji Shorter, 29, of Des Moines, has been arrested and now faces multiple charges connected to the shooting. He’s currently charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault, willful injury and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to a press release, officers responded to the shooting at Uncle Dave’s Bar on West 3rd Street at about 12:17 a.m. Monday. There, they found a man lying on the front steps with a gunshot wound. The man was sent to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Shorter was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.