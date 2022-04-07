Advertisement

Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Sioux City bar

Naji Shorter is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting at a Sioux City bar. One of...
Naji Shorter is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting at a Sioux City bar. One of them is attempted murder.(Woodbury County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police have arrested a suspect after a shooting near a bar Monday morning.

Police say Naji Shorter, 29, of Des Moines, has been arrested and now faces multiple charges connected to the shooting. He’s currently charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault, willful injury and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to a press release, officers responded to the shooting at Uncle Dave’s Bar on West 3rd Street at about 12:17 a.m. Monday. There, they found a man lying on the front steps with a gunshot wound. The man was sent to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Shorter was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado fighting for his life, family says
Sioux City police found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of 16th Street...
16-year-old injured in Sioux City shooting released from hospital, suspect still at large
Knox Campbell, a WWII veteran, speaks to a community college class on Tuesday.
99-year-old WWII veteran from Spencer, IA goes from student to teacher
Photo of firefighters battling a house fire in Sibley, Iowa Sunday night.
Authorities identify man killed in Sibley, IA house fire

Latest News

Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Image depicting traffic cones
Brown’s Lake/Bigelow Park to close until June 1
Iowa man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial
Dog Walk Forecast: Bear, Precious, Rockee & Flotoes
Dog Walk Forecast: Bear, Precious, Rockee & Flotoes